Too much TV time linked to higher risk of colorectal cancer before age 50

New international research has found that sedentary time spent sitting and watching TV may increase the risk of colorectal cancer, even in those under 50.

Carried out by a team of US, Chinese, and South Korean researchers, including Harvard Medical School, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Washington University School of Medicine, the new study looked at data gathered from 89,278 American women taking part in the Nurses' Health Study II, a long-term US health study which looks into the risk factors for major chronic diseases in women.

The researchers focused on the women's sedentary TV reviewing time, as well as other sedentary behaviours, to look at a possible link between prolonged sitting time and young-onset colorectal cancer, which is diagnosed under the age 50.

The findings, published in JNCI Cancer Spectrum, showed that more than one hour spent watching TV each day was associated with a 12% increased risk of developing colorectal cancer when compared to those who watched less TV, and those who watched more than two hours TV per day showed a nearly 70% increase in risk.