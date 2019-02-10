Is a monogamous relationship realistic in the modern world?
Is it really a good idea for us to limit ourselves to one partner at a time, and perhaps even for life? Four of our favourite writers say yes, no and maybe
10 February 2019 - 00:00
Ahead of Valentine's Day, we asked four writers about their views on monogamous and polyamorous relationships. Which one do you relate to?
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.