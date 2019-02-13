Quitting Facebook might make you happier, but possibly less informed about the news

New US research has found that quitting Facebook can help improve mental health, although users may find that they are less in the know when it comes to current affairs.

Carried out by researchers at Stanford University and New York University, the new study looked at 2,844 people who reported spending an hour a day on Facebook.

Half of the participants were asked to deactivate their Facebook accounts for a period of four weeks, and were paid around $100 to do so.

During the four weeks the researchers checked the accounts to see if anyone was cheating, and monitored how the participants were feeling.

The findings, which can be found published online, showed that the participants who quit Facebook did report feeling happier, and that quitting the social media site also helped them reduce their online activity overall. They also increased their time spent doing offline activities such as socialising with family and friends.

Participants also spent less time consuming news; after presenting the participants with statements about recent news, as reported by major news outlets, and asking them to say whether the statements were true, false, or if they were unsure, the researchers found that those who quit Facebook were more likely to get the answer wrong, or report being unsure about the answer, than those who hadn't deactivated their accounts.