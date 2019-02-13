WHO warns millennials to turn down the volume or risk going deaf

More than one billion young people risk damaging their hearing through excessive use of smartphones and other audio devices, the UN warned Tuesday, proposing new safety standards for safe volume levels.

In a bid to safeguard hearing, the World Health Organisation and International Telecommunications Union issued a non-binding international standard for the manufacture and use of audio devices.

Young people are particularly prone to risky listening habits.

Around half of those between the ages of 12 and 35, or 1.1 billion people, are at risk due to "prolonged and excessive exposure to loud sounds, including music they listen to through personal audio devices," the UN health agency said.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out that the world already has "the technological know-how to prevent hearing loss".

"It should not be the case that so many young people continue to damage their hearing while listening to music," he said in the statement.

Young people, he said, "must understand that once they lose their hearing, it won't come back."

Currently, about five percent of the global population, or some 466 million people, including 34 million children, suffer from disabling hearing loss.

WHO said it remained unclear how many of them had damaged their hearing through dangerous use of audio devices.