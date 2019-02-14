Art classes & board game nights could help bring couples closer: new study

If you're thinking that a romantic dinner, red roses or luxury gifts are the only way to your partner's heart this Valentine's Day then you might want to think again.

According to new US research, attending an art class or simply playing a board game together will release more of the "love hormone" oxytocin, which helps bring couples together.

Carried out by researchers at Baylor University, the new small-scale study recruited 20 couples age 25 to 40 and asked them to participate in one of two dates - either a board game night or a couple's art class.

Each date lasted one hour and the couples were not alone.

To measure their oxytocin levels, a hormone often dubbed the "love hormone" or "hugging hormone," the researchers took urine samples before and after the activities.

Participants were also asked to complete a survey about their communication, touch and eye contact with their partners during the dates.

The findings, published in the Journal of Marriage and Family, showed that men and women in all four groups experienced an increase in the release of oxytocin during their date activities, however, the men in the art class showed the biggest increases, releasing twice as much or more as the level released by women painters and the couples playing games.