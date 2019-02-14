Relationships
Celeb #PowerCouples dish out love advice
Mzansi stars on the unique spice that keeps their relationships cooking, even after many years together
The inhabitants of Celebville are not exactly known for being lucky in love, what with some of our faves seeming to be constantly hopping from one love interest to the next. However, many a pair in Mzansi’s spotlight are #couplegoals.
In honour of Valentine’s month, we've gathered relationship advice celebrity couples have dished out about the unique spice that keeps their relationships cooking, even after many years together.
NANDI AND ZAKES MADIDA
Talking to TshisaLive, Zakes said it was love at first sight when he met Nandi at a South African Music Awards nominations party. And although this pair of musicians are more open these days, they are adamant that keeping their relationship private as much as possible is important.
“Make sure your relationship is between you and the person you love. No one has power over it; no one has a say over it,” Nandi said in a Metro FM interview.
ZAM AND NKHENSANI NKOSI
The story of how former TV presenter Zam first Stoned Cherrie designer Nkhensani has been told and retold in various interviews over the years. A mutual friend introduced them when Zam saw Nkhensani acting in a play at The Market Theatre in Newtown. After the play, they went on to talk into the wee hours.
The pair, who value their privacy, have not divulged much more than that about their 23-year relationship. But the couple, who grace the cover of the February love issue of Bona, have decided to open the curtain a little and one thing is clear - they have a great respect for each other as individuals.
“I’m enjoying growing older together and there is nothing that I would change about her,” Zam told the magazine. Swoon …
CONNIE AND SHONA FERGUSON
Connie and Shona Ferguson are the #PowerCouple behind such TV hits as Rockville, Igazi and the ever trending The Queen, produced by their company Ferguson Films. Watching them star in the same show, you would sometimes think they were sworn enemies but, of course, that couldn’t be further from the truth. A quick trawl of their social media accounts reveals their deep affection for each other.
But how do they sustain their relationship while being business partners and colleagues on set?
“Business is a relationship,” explained Connie in an interview with Destiny magazine. “So, respect plays a big role in accommodating each other’s views. We are both mature enough to admit when one is wrong.”
And it doesn’t hurt that they are the best of friends, who love working together, she added.
THABO 'TBOSE' AND MAPASEKA MOKWELE
This pair of radio hosts got married, got divorced and then remarried, showing us that if it is meant to be, then it’s simply meant to be.
During an interview with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk with Anele, Tbose said not only are they best friends but Mapaseka is also his biggest fan and supports him more than anyone else in his endeavours.
The Mokweles, who give relationship advice during their YU4ME couple seminars, also spoke about the importance of communication.
RIKY RICK AND BIANCA RICK
Watching the Stay Shining video, it is hard to believe this couple and their children are not a fictional family concocted for the perfect world of music videos. The couple also work together, with Bianca managing musician Riky’s career.
Yet, in an interview with Sowetan magazine, the Amantombazane hitmaker emphasised that relationships of any nature are difficult and no one can give Holy Grail advice.
WATCH | The music video for 'Stay Shining'
“I think we are all just figuring it out. But when you find someone that you want to be with forever, you find a way to make it work. There is no book that could teach you that and there is no advice I could give you.” We might not agree with that last bit, because it’s all great advice, actually.