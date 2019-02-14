Celeb #PowerCouples dish out love advice

The inhabitants of Celebville are not exactly known for being lucky in love, what with some of our faves seeming to be constantly hopping from one love interest to the next. However, many a pair in Mzansi’s spotlight are #couplegoals.

In honour of Valentine’s month, we've gathered relationship advice celebrity couples have dished out about the unique spice that keeps their relationships cooking, even after many years together.

NANDI AND ZAKES MADIDA