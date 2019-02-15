How ready you feel to commit to your relationship is a good predictor of whether it will last

New US research has found that how ready you are to commit to a relationship is a good predictor of how much work you will put into it, and how successful it will be.

Carried out by psychologists at Purdue University, the new research looked at four studies and five independent samples to investigate how participants' reported readiness and commitment to a relationship could affect its stability and success.

In their first round of research, the team surveyed more than 400 adults in committed relationships and assessed their commitment readiness - the feeling that the current time was right for the relationship - as well as their satisfaction with the relationship and how invested they were in it.

The findings, due to be published in Social Psychological and Personality Science, showed that there was a strong association between an individual's readiness for a relationship and their level of commitment to it.

To build on these findings, the researchers then carried out assessments with over 200 university students, following up with some of them five and seven months later to see who was still together.

The team found that being commitment ready was a strong predictor of whether a relationship would succeed or fail, with those feeling greater readiness to commit 25% less likely to breakup.