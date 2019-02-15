How ready you feel to commit to your relationship is a good predictor of whether it will last
New US research has found that how ready you are to commit to a relationship is a good predictor of how much work you will put into it, and how successful it will be.
Carried out by psychologists at Purdue University, the new research looked at four studies and five independent samples to investigate how participants' reported readiness and commitment to a relationship could affect its stability and success.
In their first round of research, the team surveyed more than 400 adults in committed relationships and assessed their commitment readiness - the feeling that the current time was right for the relationship - as well as their satisfaction with the relationship and how invested they were in it.
The findings, due to be published in Social Psychological and Personality Science, showed that there was a strong association between an individual's readiness for a relationship and their level of commitment to it.
To build on these findings, the researchers then carried out assessments with over 200 university students, following up with some of them five and seven months later to see who was still together.
The team found that being commitment ready was a strong predictor of whether a relationship would succeed or fail, with those feeling greater readiness to commit 25% less likely to breakup.
Even being highly committed to a particular partner couldn't save a relationship if the person was not feeling ready for a committed relationship, with these couples also more likely to break up than couples who showed greater readiness.
Couples who were commitment ready were also more likely to do everyday work needed to maintain the relationship.
"Feeling ready leads to better relational outcomes and well-being," says author Chris Agnew, "When a person feels more ready, this tends to amplify the effect of psychological commitment on relationship maintenance and stability."
The reverse is also true, based on the results from the study; when a person feels less ready for commitment while in a relationship, they are less likely to act in ways to support that relationship.
How ready you feel to commit at a given time depends on the individual, says Agnew, adding that "People's life history, relationship history, and personal preferences all play a role. One's culture also transmits messages that may signal that one is more or less ready to commit."