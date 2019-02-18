Facebook to clamp down on anti-vaxxer content

Could Facebook finally be curbing its spread of false information on the danger of vaccinations?

The anti-vaxxer movement has grown exponentially on Facebook, putting millions of children across the globe at risk as overall immunity drops.

According to the World Health Organization, failure to vaccinate is now listed as a "top threat to global health" in 2019.

Although it didn’t say when this would happen, Facebook has said in a statement it is "exploring additional measures to combat the problem".

It also said this could include "reducing or removing" anti-vaxxer content "from recommendations, including Groups You Should Join, and demoting it in search results, while also ensuring that higher quality and more authoritative information is available".