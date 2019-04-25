Fact or fiction: the flu shot will make you sick

When it comes to the flu vaccine, there are two factions: those who believe in it and get it every year and those who are adamant that it makes you sick or that it’s a mere moneymaking scheme. To sort fact from fiction, we spoke to three healthcare practitioners.

We asked them the question, “Should I get the flu shot or will it make me sick?” Here are their responses:

DR SINDISIWE VAN ZYL

General practitioner at Arwyp Medical Centre in Kempton Park, Johannesburg

I always advise patients to get the flu vaccine, especially if they're living with a chronic illness, such as HIV or diabetes. A bout of flu can [cause complications] and you could end up hospitalised. Get the jab!

DR FIKILE MABENA

Paediatrician and infectious diseases specialist at the University of the Witwatersrand

Everyone should — and can — get the flu shot. Those individuals who are 65 years of age or are immuno-compromised have a lower protective immune response than others. The vaccine does offer these high-risk groups some protection.

The vaccine cannot result in influenza infection as there are no live viruses contained within it. Some people may experience mild fever and local pain at the injection site but, overall, the vaccine has an excellent safety record.

Unfortunately, the influenza vaccine will not protect against the many other viruses that circulate during the winter season and cause respiratory infections.