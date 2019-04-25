'Plogging' craze goes global as fitness fanatics take out the trash

The Swedish phenomenon of "plogging", where joggers combine their run with picking up the trash they find in nature, is going global as both environment and fitness fanatics benefit from the new trend.

Started in 2016 by Swede Erik Ahlstrom in the town of Are, which hosted the recent Alpine skiing world championships, the craze is now spreading around the world.

"The world record is actually in Mexico City, 4,000 people have been plogging in one day, but I think it's about 10,000 people doing it regularly in India. In India, the biggest trend for running, it's plogging right now," Ahlstrom told Reuters at a recent plogging event in Stockholm.

"In Swedish 'plocka' is pick, and then jog of course. It's a combination word, it's two words put together - pick and jog," Ahlstrom explained as he handed out trash bags to over two dozen trail runners who were joining him for the evening.

Ahlstrom sent the ploggers on their way with a stirring pep talk about the 3 million cigarette butts that are thrown away in Sweden every day and the amount of plastic in the world's oceans.