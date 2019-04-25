Health & Sex

'Plogging' craze goes global as fitness fanatics take out the trash

25 April 2019 - 14:58 By Philip O'Connor
The Swedish craze of "plogging", where joggers combine their run with picking up rubbish they find in nature, is catching on around the world.
The Swedish craze of "plogging", where joggers combine their run with picking up rubbish they find in nature, is catching on around the world.
Image: 123RF

The Swedish phenomenon of "plogging", where joggers combine their run with picking up the trash they find in nature, is going global as both environment and fitness fanatics benefit from the new trend.

Started in 2016 by Swede Erik Ahlstrom in the town of Are, which hosted the recent Alpine skiing world championships, the craze is now spreading around the world.

"The world record is actually in Mexico City, 4,000 people have been plogging in one day, but I think it's about 10,000 people doing it regularly in India. In India, the biggest trend for running, it's plogging right now," Ahlstrom told Reuters at a recent plogging event in Stockholm.

"In Swedish 'plocka' is pick, and then jog of course. It's a combination word, it's two words put together - pick and jog," Ahlstrom explained as he handed out trash bags to over two dozen trail runners who were joining him for the evening.

Ahlstrom sent the ploggers on their way with a stirring pep talk about the 3 million cigarette butts that are thrown away in Sweden every day and the amount of plastic in the world's oceans.

Fitness trends 2019: how your workout will change next year

If you feel you're getting stuck in a rut, changing up your exercise routine can be a great way to boost both performance and motivation.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

"Most of that plastic comes originally from the land, so when we run, let us run with purpose!" he enthused before ringing a bell to send them on their way.

The ploggers quickly left the pathway and disappeared into the bushes and trees to spend their evening collecting plastic and paper that they would later dispose of in a trash can near their starting point.

Ahlstrom said he is delighted by the interest now being shown around the world, but he's not surprised.

"It's so easy, and plogging burns more calories than normal running - you have to bend and squat, it's good for the legs and you get a better body," he explains.

The Swedes are well-known for their love of nature and their environmental conscience, with teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg gaining world-wide fame after her school strike outside government buildings in Stockholm created a global movement.

Trail runner Lena Lagerljung, who has been taking part in events with Ahlstrom since he started in 2016, says that plogging has become her contribution to that debate.

"I can't sit like Greta outside the parliament, I have to do this," she said with a laugh. Reuters

MORE

5 YouTube fitness channels to help you work out at home this year

If you want to get fit this year but you're not ready to commit to a gym membership, then YouTube's free workout channels are a good place to start.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

On the right track: Zimbabweans turn railway into impromptu gym

On a road over a railway track outside the Zimbabwean city of Bulawayo, about 30 people from surrounding townships go through their morning exercise ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | This 72-year-old doing pull-ups inspires Trevor Noah (and the world)

'The only competition is yourself' says Lauren.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Baby born from three parent's DNA in a controversial world first Health & Sex
  2. SEX TALK | How enjoyable is sex after your 60s? Health & Sex
  3. WATCH | Angry birds ruffle feathers in rare sighting in Kruger Park Travel
  4. Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving to Africa? Lifestyle
  5. Too cute! Kate Middleton shares snaps of Prince Louis as he turns one Lifestyle

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X