Here's how much screen time kids under 5 should have, says WHO

Babies under one should also not be restrained in a pram, highchair or strapped to someone's back for more than an hour at a time and should sleep between 12 and 17 hours a day, the agency said.

For children between one and two years old, WHO recommends three hours of physical activity each day, with no more than an hour of "sedentary screen time" and at least 11 hours of sleep.

And for children aged three to four, three hours of daily physical activity should include at least an hour of "moderate to vigorous" movement, while screen time should be kept under an hour.

'NOT ALL SCREEN TIME IS CREATED EQUAL'

"I do rather wonder to what extent global guidelines on public health policy, affecting millions of families, should be based on 'very low quality evidence'," Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at The Open University in Britain, said in a statement.

Fiona Bull, programme manager for the prevention of non-communicable diseases at WHO, told reporters that the authors were fully confident in the strength of the guidelines.

By addressing the low quality of the evidence, WHO was simply being "transparent that there is still lots of science to do in emerging area of importance," she said.

"What exactly is 'sedentary screen time' anyway?" asked McConway, one of several experts who took issue with WHO's use of the term.

WHO's "glossary says that it excludes 'active screen-based games where physical activity or movement is required', but that's not very clear in my view."

Andrew Przybylski, director of research at the Oxford Internet Institute at Oxford University, agreed that while restricting young children's screen time appeared to "make sense ... in many ways the conclusions drawn about screens are out of step with scientific evidence of harm."

"Not all screen time is created equal," he added, urging further study on the various types of screen-based activities available to children and their impacts.