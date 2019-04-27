LISTEN | Speak your mind: brain implant translates thought to speech

While the experiment was conducted only with people who could speak, the team found that speech could be synthesised from participants even when they only mimed the sentences.

"Very few of us have any idea of what's going in our mouths when we speak," said Edward Chang, lead study author.

"The brain translates those thoughts into movements of the vocal tract and that's what we're trying to decode."

This could potential open the way for an implant that can translate into words the brain activity of patients who know how to speak but have lost the ability to do so.

'THOSE THIEVES STOLE JEWELS'

The sentences used in the study were simple, declarative statements, including: "Ship building is a most fascinating process", and "Those thieves stole thirty jewels."

Gopala Anumanchipalli, co-author of the study, said that the words used would add to a database that could eventually allow users to discern more complicated statements.

"We used sentences that are particularly geared towards covering all of the phonetic contexts of the English language," he said. "But they are only learned so they can be generalised from."

The researchers identified a type of "shared" neural code among participants, suggesting that the parts of the brain triggered by trying to articulate a word or phrase are the same in everyone.

Chang said this had potential to act as a starting point for patients re-learning to talk after injury, who could train to control their own simulated voice from the patterns learned from able speakers.

Writing in a linked comment piece, Chethan Pandarinath and Yahia Ali, from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, called the study "compelling".

"With continued progress, we can hope that individuals with speech impairments will regain the ability to freely speak their mings and reconnect with the world around them," they wrote.