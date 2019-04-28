Put your smartphone away or risk developing digital dementia
Technology may give us information, but we're losing skills that we may not even recognise as important until they're gone
28 April 2019 - 00:11
Technology may give us information, but we're losing skills that we may not even recognise as important until they're gone
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.