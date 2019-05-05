Gym a drag? Why not try a weed yoga retreat
05 May 2019 - 00:00
Puff and pass is not a new yoga pose, but a new craze that some South African yogis are practising to achieve a higher plane
Puff and pass is not a new yoga pose, but a new craze that some South African yogis are practising to achieve a higher plane
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.