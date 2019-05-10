Russians turn to sex coaches to overcome Soviet-era taboos

Surrounded by erotic toys, half a dozen women of all ages sit in a central Moscow basement facing a whiteboard as a sex coach trains them in speaking openly about their sexual desires.

"I finally want to know what it's like to be a satisfied woman, what sexual pleasure is," one of the "students", aged 45 and divorced, told AFP.

Barely spoken about publicly in Soviet times and with the Kremlin pushing conservative values in recent years, sex, as a subject, remains largely an unmentionable in Russia.

To help people overcome their shyness in talking about sexual pleasure, sexologist training courses, psychologists and so-called sex coaches are now appearing in Moscow, adding to TV shows and articles in women's magazines.

Viktoria Ekaterina Frank, a psychologist and sexologist, said that her course at the Sex.rf school did not aim to teach sex techniques but rather "help women understand the psychological barriers engrained in their heads".

Many women are "so embarrassed to talk about sex, they can barely breathe", she said.

'No sex' in USSR

Nearly three decades after the end of the USSR, Russian society remains deeply marked by the aura of taboo around the issue of sex in the Soviet Union, according to sociologists.

Soviet authorities primarily promoted the idea that "the sexual act should serve only for reproduction," sociologist Yelena Kochkina told AFP.

"This means that sexuality was not talked about in the family or at school," she said.