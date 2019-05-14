Marijuana 'tampons' developed to stop intense pain
Intense pain and muscle cramps during your periods may soon be a thing of the past thanks to a US health and wellness company specialising in cannabis-infused 'tampons'.
Foria created “cannabis vaginal suppositories”, designed to help manage the severe pain many women experience during their menstrual cycle.
Called Foria Relief, the products aren’t technically considered tampons per se, rather suppositories that are inserted in a similar fashion that can be used along with tampons.
Foria Relief contains THC and CBD – the two key active cannabinoid compounds found in cannabis. The cannabinoids help the nerves in the uterus, cervix, and ovaries to block out pain, and relax the surrounding smooth muscle tissue.
The THC in the tampons helps fight pain and irritability, while the CBD helps the muscles and the nerves relax.
Foria Relief costs $44 (about R 629.57) for a 4-pack and are made with only three ingredients: cocoa butter, distilled THC oil and CBD isolate (99.99%) from organically-grown hemp.
The product is currently only available in US states California and Colorado, and only with a medical marijuana card or a physician’s recommendation letter.