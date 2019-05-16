Mobile app promises to detect child's ear infections without doctor visit

A team at the University of Washington has invented a smartphone app that, when used with a paper funnel, is able to detect ear infections in children, helping parents decide whether a trip to the doctor is warranted.

The app, which was described in the journal Science Transnational Medicine on Wednesday, plays a sound akin to a bird chirp into a child's ear canal via a simple funnel the parents put together.

It plays for 1.2 seconds and then uses the phone's mic to listen in: if fluids or pus have accumulated behind the eardrum, in the middle ear, the sound pattern of the returned echo will indicate an infection.

"The way to think about it is almost like a wine glass," said Shyam Gollakota, head of the lab that developed the project.

"And if you tap on the wine glass, you're going to get a different sound depending on the level of liquid in the wine glass."