Your smartphone could be stressing you into an early grave

As Dr Robert Lustig, emeritus professor in pediatric endocrinology at the University of California, San Francisco, told the New York Times, high levels of cortisol impair the prefrontal cortex — the area of the brain responsible for decision making and rational thought —what he describes as "the Jiminy Cricket" of the brain, which "keeps us from doing stupid things".

If our Jiminy Cricket isn't working it affects our self-control and can lead us to do things that might be momentarily relieving but are also potentially stupid and destructive — like reaching for our phones to respond to text messages while driving or not looking where we're going while walking because we’re so obsessed with replying right this second.

HOW TO CURB YOUR BAD PHONE HABITS

So what to do about these potentially life-threatening, stress-inducing smartphone side effects? If you work towards curbing some of your bad phone habits it can help your brain and body keep hormone levels normal.

You can start by turning off unnecessary notifications. Also take note of the way apps make you feel. If Twitter makes you angry, don't go on it. You can also take long, initially twitch-inducing but ultimately beneficial, breaks from your phone. You don't have to go all-out and start with a 24-hour no-tech-use cleanse. Start slowly by doing things like not taking your phone with you during your lunch break or switching it off during dinner.

It is getting harder and harder to introduce self-protective timeouts but it's up to us to make the effort before manufacturers are forced to put health warnings on phones and hide behind that tobacco firm defence — "we told you so, so not our problem".