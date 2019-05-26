Relativity

Old is the new young, just ask these trail blazers

The saying 'too soon old, too late smart' no longer applies in a world where switched-on seniors are playing extra-times, writes Claire Keeton

Runners half Blanche Moila's age cannot keep up with her when she hits the road, even when she's just completed a 12-hour night shift as a psychiatric nursing sister. Moila, 63 ("and five months!" she insists), may no longer run at the speed that made her the first black female athlete to get national colours, but in all other ways she hasn't slowed down a bit.