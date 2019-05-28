Health & Sex

'Burn-out' is an 'occupational phenomenon' not disease: WHO

28 May 2019 - 14:09 By AFP Relaxnews
Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion are one of the symptoms of being burnt-out.
Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion are one of the symptoms of being burnt-out.
Image: iStock/domoyega/AFP Relaxnews

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that "burn-out" remains an "occupational phenomenon" that could lead someone to seek care but it is not considered a medical condition.

The clarification came a day after the WHO mistakenly said it had listed burn-out in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD) for the first time.

The World Health Assembly, WHO's main annual meeting which wraps up on Tuesday, approved at the weekend the latest catalogue of diseases and injuries, collectively known as the ICD-11. 

While burn-out was listed in the previous version, the ICD-10, its definition has been changed in the latest edition of the text.

"The definition has been modified based on existing research," a WHO spokesperson said in an email. 

WHO has now defined burn-out as "a syndrome conceptualised as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed".

It said the syndrome was characterised by:

  1. "Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion;
  2. Increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and
  3. Reduced professional efficacy."

"Burn-out refers specifically to phenomena in the occupational context and should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life," according to the definition.

The updated ICD list was drafted last year following recommendations from health experts around the world. 

The ICD-11, which is to take effect in January 2022, contains several other additions, including classification of "compulsive sexual behaviour" as a mental disorder, although it stops short of lumping the condition together with addictive behaviours.

It does however for the first time recognise video gaming as an addiction, listing it alongside gambling and drugs like cocaine.

The updated list removes transgenderism from its list of mental disorders, listing it instead under the chapter on "conditions related to sexual health".  

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Help! South Africans are being eaten alive by our stressful jobs

Doing more for less reward, constantly aware of the competition for jobs, we are working ourselves to death - but help may be at hand, writes Andrea ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Your smartphone could be stressing you into an early grave

Over the course of the smartphone revolution, much research has been conducted on how our phones affect our health and their negative impact on ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Is the 'midlife crisis' a real thing?

Studies show the great majority of people believe in the reality of the so-called “midlife crisis” and almost half of adults over 50 claim to have ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Khal Drogo's reaction to 'Game of Thrones' finale was all of us Lifestyle
  2. Jozi's historic Rand Steam Laundries have been reborn as a retail centre Lifestyle
  3. Two simple reasons Thuli Madonsela couldn't be our deputy president Lifestyle
  4. Artists accuse Chris Brown of copying their work in 'Wobble Up' video Lifestyle
  5. 'The Lion's Share': how Disney made millions from a poor Zulu artist's song Lifestyle

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X