'Burn-out' is now an official medical condition, says WHO

28 May 2019 - 14:09 By AFP Relaxnews
Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion are one of the symptoms of being burnt-out.
Image: iStock/domoyega/AFP Relaxnews

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has for the first time recognised 'burn-out' in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD), which is widely used as a benchmark for diagnosis and health insurers.

The decision, reached during the World Health Assembly in Geneva, could help put to rest decades of debate among experts over how to define burn-out, and whether it should be considered a medical condition.

In the latest update of its catalogue of diseases and injuries around the world, WHO defines burn-out as "a syndrome conceptualised as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."

It said the syndrome was characterised by three dimensions:

  1. "Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion;
  2. Increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job; and
  3. Reduced professional efficacy."

"Burn-out refers specifically to phenomena in the occupational context and should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life," according to the classification.

The updated ICD list, dubbed ICD-11, was drafted last year following recommendations from health experts around the world, and was approved on Saturday. It'll take effect in January 2022.

"This is the first time" burn-out has been included in the classification, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said.

