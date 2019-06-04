How will vaping or smoking weed affect the cost of your life insurance?

While it might seem superfluous to harp on about the negative effects of smoking on health – it’s nothing smokers haven’t heard before – there are other angles to consider.

One is the implications of smoking cannabis and vaping, both often thought safer than smoking tobacco, for your insurance policies.

CANNABIS

The Constitutional Court legalised the private consumption of dagga in 2018, however, there are other aspects to consider. When it comes to underwriting insurance policies, cannabis smokers are, effectively, classified as smokers.

Dr Helen Weber, medical adviser at Sanlam, explains that because cannabis affects the brain, and due to its link to psychosis, mental illness and risky behaviours, the insurance underwriting risk for a smoker is deemed much higher than someone who doesn’t smoke.