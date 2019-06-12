New study recommends using a helmet when riding electric scooters

New US research has found that the increasing trend for using electric scooters to zip around cities appears to be linked with an increase in facial and head injuries caused by accidents while riding.

Led by Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, the new study looked at records in the Consumer Product Safety Commission's National Electronic Injury Surveillance system, which collates data from around 100 participating hospitals.

The team gathered data from between 2008 and 2017 to analyse the types and frequency of head and facial injuries caused by motorised scooters. During this period, the use of the scooters increased greatly, partly due to people looking for more environmentally friendly but also effective alternatives to cars and other vehicles.

The findings, published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology, showed that during the decade studied head or facial injuries sustained from electric scooter use tripled, increasing from an estimated 2,325 injuries nationwide in 2008 to an estimated 6,947 in 2017.

The majority of patients, 62.1%, were men between the ages of 19 and 65. Children age six to 12 were also likely to sustain injuries, making up 33.3% of patients, followed by teens age 13 to 18 , (16.1%) and young adults age 19 to 40 (18%).