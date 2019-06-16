Relationships
How to decode Tinder speak: what are people really saying about themselves?
There's a fine art to finding who you're looking for on the hook-up app, but you need to read between the (sometimes very cheesy) lines
16 June 2019 - 00:10
There's a fine art to finding who you're looking for on the hook-up app, but you need to read between the (sometimes very cheesy) lines
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.