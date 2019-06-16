We scrutinised 6 popular 'health bars' & found a surprising amount of sugar

The ancestors of our modern-day "health" bars were more interesting than you might expect. These chaps were called Space Food Cubes and were developed by Pillsbury in the 1960s, for astronauts.

Soon after, Pillsbury changed the shape and developed Space Food Sticks for the general market (and astronauts as well), to highlight their association with Nasa. The stated intent was that the stick provided "nutritional balance", but, much like today's bars, no basis for the term nutritional balance was given. Whether in space or in our earth-bound lives, these compact rectangles of "energy" and "health", rescued from obscurity and made popular again in the '80s, just keep going.

Today they come in endless forms - from energy and sports bars to low-carb/high-protein and superfood versions. They speak to all our different neuroses, and to our increasingly limited time.

Protein bars make us buff, lite bars keep us thin, energy bars get kids through school. What they have in common is that they sell the idea of super- and condensed nutrition. Though many of us are fully aware that the realm of health bars is hardly as holy as it purports to be, it's still worthwhile examining just how close they come to anything like reasonable nutrition.

The market is awash with these chewy or crunchy rectangles, and so of course there are bars and bars. A sampling of a bunch sheds some (mostly sugary) light.

FUTURELIFE BARS

Futurelife bars are everywhere. I'm chewing on the "Lite" version. It's as pointless as any "lite" foods, because all that means is less fat. The idea that less fat equals more health remains the worst diktat of mainstream nutritional thinking.

Sugar is the issue, and the total sugar in Futurelife Lite is 14.6g per 100g, which puts it pretty close to Coca-Cola. At least there is generous folic acid, so if you're mountain-climbing and pregnant, this bar is useful.