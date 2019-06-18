Dogs sniff out lung cancer with great accuracy

A small US study has found that beagles may be able to sniff out lung cancer with nearly 100% accuracy, suggesting that using dogs to detect the disease could be an effective way for mass cancer screening.

Carried out by researchers at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, the team chose three beagles for the study, a breed of dog known for its excellent sense of smell.

The team spent eight weeks training the dogs before carrying out the tests, which involved the dogs sniffing blood serum samples from both healthy patients and those with non-small cell lung cancer at nose level. The dogs sat down after sniffing samples to indicate if they detected cancer, or moved on to the next sample if no cancer was detected.

The findings, published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, showed that the three beagles were able to distinguish between blood serum samples taken from patients with malignant lung cancer and patients who were healthy with 97% accuracy.

If dogs are able to identify lung cancer by scent, then the researchers say that this could lead to the development of an effective, safe and inexpensive form of mass cancer screening.