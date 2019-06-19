How Facebook could be used to diagnose your health woes

According to new preliminary US research, healthcare professionals could potentially use Facebook as a means of diagnosing conditions such as depression and diabetes.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and Stony Brook University, the new study analysed the complete Facebook post history of 999 patients, a total of around 20 million words, who had agreed to have their electronic medical record data linked to their Facebook profiles.

The researchers built three models to analyse whether the posts could predict medical conditions across 21 broad categories:

One model analysed the patient's language used in their Facebook posts;

Another used demographics such as age and sex; and

The last combined the two sets of data and analysed both.

The findings, published in the journal PLOS ONE, showed that all of the 21 conditions included in the study could be predicted by Facebook alone.

In fact, Facebook data was better at predicting 10 of the conditions than the demographic information, and was particularly effective at predicting diabetes and mental health conditions including anxiety, depression and psychoses.