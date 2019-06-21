'How my husband's cheating lead to us having a polyamorous relationship'

At this point, we did what seemed sensible and got neighbouring houses. I would spend half the week with Himself, and half with my husband. The three of us had dinner together most nights.

I felt as if I were learning more than I ever had about human interactions, because polyamory requires introspection and communication to succeed. I felt as if I had won at relationships. They balanced each other out: all that was missing in one was present in the other. Himself got the stability of love and a family and my husband was free to have ca­sual experiences without my emotional implosion.

I loved them both, and they loved me. We would sit and giggle in bars and buy each other grocer­ies and care for each other. We shared a domestic worker, a dog, a washing machine. We topped up each others’ electricity accounts. I have never had the desire to have children, but I place a very high value on family, and felt as if I were building one of my own. I was also smug about being outside soci­ety’s general expectations and having lots of really amazing sex. I was riding high.

Unfortunately, while I felt as if I were sailing on the high seas of progress, everyone around me saw my dinghy headed for a cyclone. Himself left first, after two years. It was agonising: the saddest, most brutal heartache I’ve ever had.

Worse still, my husband and I were growing apart. In almost every space, we wanted very different things. We disagreed on children: he was pro, I was against. On lifestyle, he was an extrovert and a heavy drinker; I was neither. We disagreed on which country we should live in. We disagreed on finances. We were drowning.

During therapy, our fears were confirmed. Faced with a future of radical compromise the youthful, loved-up us was at a loss. We had outgrown each other. He wanted us to separate; I was prepared to toil to save us until one of us expired from my frantic efforts. His leaving was extremely sad, but undoubtedly for the best. For us, “making it work” was going to be more Siberian salt mines than a labour of love.