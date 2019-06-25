Health & Sex

Foodie calls: some women go on a date for a free meal, not a relationship

25 June 2019 - 11:09 By AFP Relaxnews
Could your date be feigning interest in you just to get a free meal?
Could your date be feigning interest in you just to get a free meal?
Image: SolStock / iStock via AFP Relaxnews

If you think the object of your affection said yes to your dinner invitation because she likes you, you might have to think again. New US research has found that up to a third of women say they go on a date simply to get a free meal.

Carried out by researchers at Azusa Pacific University and the University of California Merced, the new study set out to investigate a new trend in dating, the "foodie call," which is when someone set up a date not because they are romantically interested in the person, but because they want to receive a free dinner.

As part of the research, the team carried out two different experiments. In the first, 820 women, the majority of whom were heterosexual, were asked to answer a series of questions which measured their personality traits, beliefs about gender roles, whether they had made foodie calls in the past, and if they thought a foodie call was socially acceptable.

In the second study, 357 heterosexual women were asked a similar set of questions.

The findings, published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, showed that in the first study 23% of women reported that they had engaged in a foodie call, with many saying they do it only occasionally or rarely.

Unsurprisingly, most of the women who had engaged in a foodie call believed it was more acceptable, although in general most women believed foodie calls were extremely to moderately unacceptable.

In the second study, 33% of the women had engaged in a foodie call.

The researchers also found that women who scored higher on the "dark triad" personality traits, such as psychopathy, Machiavellianism, and narcissism, and those who expressed traditional gender role beliefs, were more likely to find foodie calls acceptable and more likely to engage in them.

"Several dark traits have been linked to deceptive and exploitative behaviour in romantic relationships, such as one-night stands, faking an orgasm, or sending unsolicited sexual pictures," added study author Brian Collisson.

The researchers did point out that the women included in the study were not representative of the general population, and therefore it is unclear how accurate the percentages are. They also added that although the study focused on heterosexual women, all genders could engage in foodie calls and they could occur in many types of relationships.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to decode Tinder speak: what are people really saying about themselves?

There's a fine art to finding who you're looking for on the hook-up app, but you need to read between the (sometimes very cheesy) lines
Lifestyle
1 week ago

True or false: you can tell if a woman is 'psycho' by her manicure?

A sexist dating survival guide is encouraging men to check out a potential mate's nails to see if she's worth the 'investment'. Here's a female ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Yes, you do have a type – and it's likely to be your ex, new study suggests

New research finds that people tend to prefer a specific personality type across partners - and its usually one that resembles their own.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed politicians on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. McDonald's, Mall of Africa & a date gone wrong: Mzansi steps in to give advice Lifestyle
  3. IN PICTURES | Weird & wonderful fashion on the #SONA19 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Did our worst-dressed politicians redeem themselves at Sona 2.0? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Halala! Harry, Meghan and baby Archie 'set to visit South Africa' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Charges for Hofmeyr after 'I AM your boss' tweet
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
X