Being a morning person could protect you against breast cancer

New large-scale research has found that women who are naturally morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer than those who are night owls.

Carried out by UK, US, French, and Norwegian researchers, the new study looked at or 180,216 women taking part in the UK Biobank study, a large long-term study which includes genomic data on more than half a million UK residents, and 228,951 women in the Breast Cancer Association Consortium (BCAC) study.

Using a technique called Mendelian randomisation, which involves studying genetic variants to see if certain factors are associated with a higher or lower risk of disease, the researchers analysed the women's genetic variants associated with three particular sleep traits - a morning or evening preference (known as chronotype), sleep duration, and insomnia.

As Mendelian randomisation gives more reliable results, if an association is found it is more likely to suggest a direct relationship.

The findings, published by The BMJ on Thursday, showed consistent evidence that being a morning person was associated with a lower risk of developing breast cancer than being an evening person.