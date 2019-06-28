Men, your smoking habit could affect the sperm quality of your future sons

New European research has found that fathers who smoke before their children are conceived or born could be affecting the sperm quality of their future sons.

Carried out by researchers at Bispebjerg Frederiksberg Hospital in Denmark, the new study was a follow-up analysis of 778 young men all 19 years of age who had been born to mothers registered in the Danish National Birth Cohort between 1996 and 2002.

The researchers collected information on the parents' smoking status based on a maternal report made around gestational week 16.

The men's semen was assessed according to criteria set by the World Health Organisation which includes sperm concentration, total sperm count, morphology (the size and shape of the sperm) and sperm motility (the ability of sperm to move).

The preliminary results showed that the sons of fathers who had smoked daily - but whose mothers did not smoke - had an 8% lower sperm concentration and 9% lower total sperm count than the sons of non-smoking fathers.

Moreover, this association still held true even after other preconception and prenatal risk factors for adult semen quality such as parental age, alcohol and caffeine consumption or pre-pregnancy BMI (Body Mass Index) had been taken into account.

Although it is well known that mothers who smoke during pregnancy can have an adverse effect on their children's health, little is known about how paternal smoking in the time leading up to and during pregnancy can affect the health of offspring.