84% of grandparents don't lock away medicine around grandkids: poll

A new US poll has found that many grandparents fail to lock away medications securely when spending time with grandchildren who are visiting, which could be putting them at risk of poisoning.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Michigan's Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation with support from AARP and Michigan Medicine, the new poll surveyed more than 2,000 adults aged 50 to 80 about how they stored their medication as part of the National Poll on Healthy Aging.

The findings revealed that 84% of the grandparents questioned said that they keep their medication in the same place as usual when their grandchildren visit their house, rather than finding a more secure place. Only 5% routinely keep their medication in a locked cupboard or cabinet.

When visiting grandchildren, 72% of grandparents keep medications in their purse or bag, and nearly a third of those polled reported that they store their meds in something other than the container they came in - with many choosing to use an easy-to-open container.

Worryingly, 7% leave prescriptions drugs on a counter or table. The researchers say that these habits and storage practices could be putting children at risk if they get their hands on the medications, citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which states that nearly 40% of children treated in emergency departments for medication-related poisoning took their grandparents' medicines.