Could using WhatsApp actually be good for our health?

New UK research has found that despite concerns about spending time on social media, using the text-based messaging app WhatsApp could actually be good for our well-being.

Carried out by researchers at Edge Hill University, the new study looked at 200 male and female WhatsApp users with an average age of 24, and asked them to complete an online questionnaire measuring their WhatsApp use, reasons for using the app, online bonding, quality of relationships, and group identity.

The findings, published in the International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction, showed that on average, participants reported using WhatsApp for around 55 minutes each day, with participants reporting that they largely use it because of its popularity and group chat function.

The researchers also found that the number of minutes per day spent using WhatsApp was positively related to quality of relationships, and that the more time people spent on WhatsApp each day, the less lonely they felt and the higher their self-esteem as a result of online bonding with friends and family.