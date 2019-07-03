Could weed be an effective pain alternative to prescription meds?

New US research has found that legalised marijuana may be an effective way to treat pain and insomnia, even helping users quit their prescription and over the counter medications.

Carried out by researchers at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, the new study surveyed 1,000 people buying legalised marijuana at two retail stores in Colorado, a state where any adult over 21 with a valid government ID may purchase marijuana for both medical and recreational use.

The responses showed that 65% of those surveyed were taking cannabis for pain relief, with 80% reporting that they found it to be very or extremely helpful.

This in turn led to 82% of participants reducing, or even stopping altogether, their use of over-the-counter pain medications, and 88% stopping their use of opioid painkillers.

The findings, published in the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs, also revealed that as well as taking marijuana for pain relief, 74% of those surveyed also used it to help them sleep, with 84% saying it had been helpful and 83% reducing or stopping their use of over-the-counter or prescription sleep aids in favour of marijuana.