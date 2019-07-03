You've been doing it wrong: fitness expert shares tips for the perfect squat

It might be a classic move in the gym, but many of us still get the humble squat wrong. If you're still unsure if you're doing it right, then Kayla Itsines has shared her top tips on Instagram this week, as well as some ideas on how you can switch up the squat.

The fitness expert posted an easy-to-follow video along with some pointers about how to do the move, stressing the importance of correct form not only to achieve maximum results but also for safety reasons.

In the post she covers five different ways of doing the move, including a wall squat (to be done with a Fit Ball), a sit squat (with a chair), a goblet squat (with a dumbbell) and a box squat and a classic squat (both to be done with a barbell), giving advice on posture as well as how to handle your equipment safely.