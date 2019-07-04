Continuing your pregnancy past 37 weeks could up the risk of a stillbirth

A new European study has found that continuing a pregnancy past term - 37 weeks - appears to increase the risk of stillbirth, a finding which researchers hope will help women make decisions with regards to labour induction.

Led by Queen Mary University of London, UK, the new study looked at data from 13 separate studies carried out in the UK, US, Denmark, and Norway, which included a total of 15,124,027 pregnancies, 17,830 stillbirths and 2,348 newborn deaths.

The findings, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, showed that with every week that a pregnancy continued past 37 weeks, the risk of stillbirth increased. In addition, the team also found a small but significantly increased risk of stillbirth in mothers who continued their pregnancy to 41 weeks' gestation, which is when women are routinely offered labour induction, compared to women who delivered their baby at 40 weeks.

However, the researchers also noted that women who carry to 41 weeks should not be alarmed, adding that the increased risk of stillbirth is low, equivalent to one additional stillbirth for every 1,449 pregnancies, compared to delivering at 40 weeks.

"While there is an additional risk of stillbirth at 41 weeks, compared to 40 weeks, it is small. Women who prefer not to have medical interventions such as induction of labour may therefore acknowledge this small additional risk, and choose to wait until 41 weeks so that they have more time to go into labour naturally," said lead researcher Professor Shakila Thangaratinam.