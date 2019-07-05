Health & Sex

Exercising on a treadmill may diminish period pain

05 July 2019 - 15:01 By AFP Relaxnews
Participants reported experiencing less period pain after four weeks of training on the treadmill.
Participants reported experiencing less period pain after four weeks of training on the treadmill.
Image: Microgen / iStock via AFP Relaxnews

A new study suggests that running on a treadmill at least three times a week could help make period pain more manageable and have long-term effects on quality of life.

For this study, published in the journal Contemporary Clinical Trials, 70 women aged from 18 to 43 years participated in supervised workouts on a treadmill three times a week for four weeks, starting the day after the end of their period. They then continued with the treadmill exercise at home for six months.

All of the participants suffered from dysmenorrhea, the medical term for painful menstrual periods. A control group of women who did not follow the workout regimen were also part of the study.

The women who exercised reported feeling 6% less pain after four months, while those who went on to continue the program for six months estimated that their pain had been reduced by 22%.

Other benefits linked to the physical exercise were mentioned at the end of seven months, including a better quality of life and better performance throughout the day.

"Women who have painful periods often take steps to actively avoid exercise - after all, when you are in pain it is often the last thing that you want to partake in," commented Leica Claydon-Mueller, Senior Lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University in England, who worked on the study.

"However, this trial demonstrated that exercise significantly reduced pain for those people taking part in the program, and they also reported reduced pain levels after four and seven months," she emphasised. 

However, as this study had a small sample size, more research on a larger scale is required to establish stronger clinical proof of the benefits of treadmill exercise for period pain and, more generally, for health-related quality of life.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Marijuana 'tampons' developed to stop intense pain

Intense pain and muscle cramps during menstrual periods may soon be a thing of the past.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Heavy periods? You might have an undiagnosed bleeding disorder

Undiagnosed bleeding disorders put women at risk of acute hemorrhages that can lead to blood transfusions and the need for hysterectomy, cautions ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Why am I so turned off by sex before my period?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sexual health questions
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Cori Gauff: 7 facts about the schoolgirl making history at Wimbledon Lifestyle
  2. #UnwantedIvanka: Ivanka Trump made memes great again by 'gatecrashing' the G20 ... Lifestyle
  3. #WishWeWereThere: local celebs are chasing the sun as we shiver in SA Lifestyle
  4. Lebo Mathosa's music rights on sale, but not for a song Lifestyle
  5. 5 tips to slaying at the Durban July this weekend Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X