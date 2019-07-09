Quitting alcohol could boost women's mental well-being: study

New research has found that quitting alcohol may not only improve a woman's physical health but also her mental well-being.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the new study looked at 10,386 adults with an average age of 49.3, 56% of whom were women.

Participants were a mix of non-drinkers or moderate drinkers - defined as 14 drinks or less per week for men and 7 drinks or less per week for women - who were followed for up to a four-year period between 2009 and 2013.

The physical and mental well-being of the participants was measured using a survey with a score that ranges from 0 to 100, with higher scores indicating better health; to validate the results, the researchers compared this data with responses from a representative survey of 31,079 American adults conducted by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism in the United States.

The findings, published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), showed that men and women who were lifetime abstainers from alcohol had the highest level of mental well-being at the start of the study.