Menstrual cups safe, practical and cheap: study

Inexpensive and reusable menstrual cups are safe and as unlikely as disposable pads or tampons to leak, according to the first major scientific review of the devices, published on Wednesday.

Some 70% of women who have tried menstrual cups said they would like to continue using them, researchers reported in The Lancet Public Health, a peer-reviewed medical journal.

Sanitary protection remains unavailable and unaffordable to many women around the world, the authors noted.

This means monthly bleeding keeps many girls and women out of school or work, and puts them at risk of urinary tract infections if they use inferior products or make-do substitutes.

In some cultures, girls or women unable to conceal bleeding may face hostility, even violence.

A safe, affordable and long-lasting alternative to pads and tampons, in other words, has the potential to change the lives of millions.

"Despite the fact that 1.9 billion women globally are of menstruating age - spending on average 65 days a year dealing with menstrual blood flow - few good quality studies exist that compare sanitary products," said Penelope Phillips-Howard, a professor at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

The new research - a review of 43 earlier studies gathering data on 3,300 women - is the first to evaluate menstrual cups, which remain poorly known.

Made from medical grade silicone, rubber or latex, the cups collect blood rather than absorb it, as pads and tampons do.