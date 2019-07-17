Wearing hearing aid could also help protect the brain against dementia: study

New UK research has found that people who wear a hearing aid for age-related hearing problems also appear to have better cognitive function as they age than those who don't.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Exeter and King's College London, the new study looked at more than 25,000 people aged 50 or over, some of whom wore hearing aids. All participants were asked to take annual cognitive tests over a two-year period.

The findings, which were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in LA, showed that the participants who wore hearing aids performed better in the tests which assessed working memory - which is the temporary storage and managing of information in the brain - and aspects of attention than those who did not.

For example, on one of the attention tests, participants who wore hearing aids showed faster reaction times, which the team explain is a reflection of their concentration. Everyday examples of concentration include "peering closely at an object of great interest" or "listening intently to someone speaking."