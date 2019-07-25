Chilli lovers might have a higher risk of cognitive decline, finds new study

Results from a new study may have bad news for chilli addicts, with researchers finding that eating a spicy diet may be linked to an increased risk of dementia.

Carried out by researchers from Qatar, Australia, and the USA, the new study looked at 4,582 Chinese adults aged over the age of 55 and followed them from 1991 to 2006.

Chilli intake, which included both fresh and dried chilli peppers but did not include sweet capsicum or black pepper, was assessed six times during the study using a three-day record of dietary intake.

Cognitive function was assessed four times during the 15-year period.

The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, showed that those who consistently ate more than 50 grams of chilli a day appeared to have almost double the risk of memory decline and poor cognition compared to those who didn't consume chilli. A decline in memory also appeared to be stronger in participants with a low body mass index (BMI) than those with a high BMI.

Participants who ate a lot of chilli also tended to have a lower income and a lower BMI and were more physically active compared to non-consumers. The researchers suggest that people of normal body weight may be more sensitive to chilli intake than those who are overweight, which could explain the impact of chilli on memory and weight.