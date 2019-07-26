New ARV could lead to weight-gain but there are fewer side-effects

People in sub-Saharan Africa contract HIV between the ages of 24 and 29, with women most likely to get it aged 20 to 24 and men, 25 to 29.

Scientists studied 180 couples, who were believed to have infected each other. They studied the genetics of the HIV virus, who infected who and how the virus changed. They worked out when and how those involved in the study contracted HIV.

The results were announced at the International Aids Conference in Mexico City.

Establishing at what age people contract the virus improves prevention efforts.

"These results confirm that young people contribute disproportionately to HIV transmission in sub-Saharan Africa, especially 25- to 29-year-old men, suggesting an urgent need to scale up testing and treatment programmes aimed at this demographic," said the conference press release.

Held every two years, the conference is the world's largest.

It featured a study conducted in Yeoville and Hillbrow by the Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute, led by Professor Francois Venter.