Sex Talk

I have gonorrhoea – what will happen if I don't get treatment?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sexual health questions

Q. I have been diagnosed with gonorrhoea. What are the long-term implications for untreated sexually transmitted infections?



A. Many people do not adhere to the antibiotic treatment prescribed to treat the disease and end up with partially treated infections. Global concern about antibiotic-resistant bacteria includes sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Gonorrhoea specifically is in the spotlight for new strains that are making treatment difficult...