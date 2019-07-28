Podcasts

On this quirky podcast a guy talks sex tips with a pornstar … and his mom

'Sextalk with my mom' starring comedian Cam Porter and his mother, Karen, is hilariously awkward infotainment

We've all had the talk — the one that ensured that you never looked at your parents in the same way again. You know that you physically manifested because of something they did, but you don't want to talk to your mom about her condom-rolling ability.



Podcaster and comedian Cam Porter's mom, Karen, is something altogether different. She started with a YouTube sex advice channel, but when her son realised that he got his biggest laughs from talking about how "great" the show is for him, the idea for the Sextalk With My Mom (http://www.sextalkwithmymom.com/) podcast was born...