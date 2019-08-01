Can you stop a cold before it starts?

We're past the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean we're in the clear yet: pesky colds are still running amok in schools, homes and offices.

Sometimes you can feel a cold creeping up on you and, before you know it, it has you gripped in its claws. Since prevention is better than cure, is there any way to stop a cold in its tracks?

We asked three experts. Here are their responses:

DR FIKILE MABENA

Paediatrician and infectious diseases specialist at Wits

The common cold is a viral infection affecting the upper airways and is defined by the presence of a runny nose and cough for about five to seven days. Other symptoms may include acute nasal congestion, fever, sore throat, muscle pain and headache.

Antibiotics should not be used to treat the cold because it is caused by a virus and not a bacteria. The cold symptoms are usually what is treated with anti-fever medication and cough mixtures. However, multiple studies have shown that, in children, cough mixtures are ineffective in reducing a cough when one has a cold.