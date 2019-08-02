4 ways science says breastfeeding can benefit you & your baby

1. LOWER RISK OF ECZEMA FOR BABIES

A US study published earlier this year showed that babies who were breastfeeding exclusively for at least three months appear to have a significantly lower risk of having eczema at age six compared to children who were breastfed for less time or not at all.

The findings are also supported by results from a large-scale 2018 study which looked at 17,046 mothers and their newborn babies, finding that babies exclusively breastfed from birth for a sustained period had a 54% lower risk of eczema at the age of 16.

2. HELPS MOM MAINTAIN A HEALTHIER WEIGHT

Research published at the end of 2018 in the Journal of Women's Health found that women who breastfed for longer than six months were more likely to have a smaller waist circumference — on average 3.5cm smaller — seven to 15 years later than women who breastfed for less than six months.