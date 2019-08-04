Fitness

Kabelo Mabalane has left the Kwaito-star life to launch a wellness centre

I'Pantsula believes fitness is the future, in part because working out can help to relieve the tension of living in a highly-strung society like SA, writes Palesa Buyeye

Kabelo Mabalane was a revolutionary figure on the South African music scene in the early 2000s. As a fresh face with a voice that demanded to be heard, he challenged the conservatism of the day, calling himself "I'Pantsula for life". Mabalane recently received a South African Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award along with his group TKZee



Nineteen years after his first album was released, I'm sitting in Sandton in his newly launched wellness and retail centre Kumo, named after his son...