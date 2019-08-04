Fitness
Kabelo Mabalane has left the Kwaito-star life to launch a wellness centre
I'Pantsula believes fitness is the future, in part because working out can help to relieve the tension of living in a highly-strung society like SA, writes Palesa Buyeye
04 August 2019 - 00:04
Kabelo Mabalane was a revolutionary figure on the South African music scene in the early 2000s. As a fresh face with a voice that demanded to be heard, he challenged the conservatism of the day, calling himself "I'Pantsula for life". Mabalane recently received a South African Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award along with his group TKZee
Nineteen years after his first album was released, I'm sitting in Sandton in his newly launched wellness and retail centre Kumo, named after his son...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.