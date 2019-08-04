Sex Talk
What medical tests should young women have to ensure they stay healthy?
Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sexual health questions
04 August 2019 - 00:00
Q. I'm a young woman. Please give me some general advice about how to stay healthy.
A. The quest for health and wellness is a lifelong journey and you should always be aware of your bodily functions and pay attention to your body's signals. That way if something goes wrong, you can seek help early, which increases chances of being cured...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.