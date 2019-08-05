Online dating can be a dangerous affair. Here's how to stay safe

Shocking stories making local headlines have flared up serious concerns around the safety of internet dating.

A Cape Town man was recently nabbed after allegedly defrauding unsuspecting women of more than R4m through an online dating scam, while an Mpumalanga man is facing charges for allegedly murdering five women he met via Facebook.

So while finding love on the internet can be as easy as swiping right, it's important to remember that although the person you meet the could be "the one", they could also be a potentially dangerous liar.

It sucks to be cynical, but apparently 57% of online daters admit to lying about everything from their appearance to their marital status.

That's according to international survey by anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab, which also found that 55% of people have experienced some sort of threat or problem while dating online, whether it be an IT security issue or being catfished.

That's not to say you should abandon your online pursuit to find a partner, just be cautious and keep these safety tips from 1st for Women Insurance in mind:

TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS

When you first chat with a potential love interest online, be aware of any red flags that might crop up. For instance, if they give you inconsistent information about themselves or, a big one, if they ask you for money. Trust your instincts and don't be afraid to end things if someone makes you feel uncomfortable.

DON'T OVERSHARE

Don't give away too many personal details until you are sure you can trust the person you've met - this applies to first dates IRL (in real life) too. Keep your location vague and don't make your home address easy to find online.