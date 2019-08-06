Children don't like nature as much as you think they do, new study finds

New US research has found that children might not have an inherent love of nature like we think they do, but a preference for a natural environment appears to develop over time.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Chicago, the new study recruited 167 adults and 239 children aged four to 11, and asked them to rank photos of urban and natural environments which were all similar in their visual appeal.

The findings, published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, showed that surprisingly, children showed a strong preference for urban environments, whereas the adults preferred the photos of natural environments.

However, the preferences for urban environments were significantly lower among older children. The researchers say the findings suggest that a preference for natural environments may not be inherent at a young age, although an affinity for nature may develop gradually as we grow older.

"We hypothesised that the kids would prefer nature because adults overwhelmingly do," said Kim Lewis Meidenbauer, lead author of the study. "We were incredibly surprised to find evidence to the contrary."